Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha Engagement: Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Looks Hot in Neon Green Saree, Watch

Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha Engagement Photos: Priyanka Chopra Aka Mimi Didi Looks Sexy as She Arrives in Green Saree, watch videos

Parineeti-Raghav Engagement Priyanka Looks Hot in Neon Green Saree, Watch (PC: Viral Bhayani)

Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are rumoured to be getting engagement today, May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The guests have started to arrive at the venue. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti’s cousin was also spotted arriving at the venue. She wore a neon green off-shoulder tube blouse with a dazzling frill saree and also waved at the paparazzi who are stationed outside the engagement venue. She also clicked pics with Parineeti’s father and brother Siddharth Chopra.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship after being spotted together several times together this year. After Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi today morning, the netizens said it is now confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony will happen today.

The engagement ceremony began at 5 pm with the chanting of the Sukhmani Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, which will be followed by the ‘Ardas’ or the holy prayer. It is expected to be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, and Bollywood personalities as well.

Reportedly, the guests are not allowed to enter the premise with mobile phones. Like, other celebrity weddings, fans, and followers have to wait for fresh pictures of the couple.

Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev. He kept it simple and classy. Parineeti Chopra will wear a dress designed by Manish Malhotra, as per sources. Designer Manish Malhotra already reached the house of Raghav.

