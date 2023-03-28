Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Get Congratulatory Message From AAP Leader on Twitter, Fans Express Excitement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently got congratulatory message from Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora on Twitter. - Check fans reaction

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Get Congratulatory Message: AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora recently congratulated Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on Twitter. Since, a couple of days speculations are rife on social media over the coverage by paparazzi about Raghav and Parineeti’s alleged dinner and lunch dates. Ever since, the duo was spotted together during their outing rumour mills have gone bonkers about Parineeti’s friendship with the AAP leader. Raghav is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab, India. So, far neither Parineeti, nor Raghav have reacted to the ongoing gossips on entertainment portals and tabloids.

CHECK OUT AAP LEADER SANJEEV ARORA’S TWEET:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

AAP LEADER SANJEEV ARORA CONGRATULATES PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA

Sanjeev Arora took to his twitter handle and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” He added pictures of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra to his post as well. In the photos, Raghav can be seen wearing a white shirt while giving a speech at a public event. While in another pic, Parineeti wears a stunning red off-shoulder outfit. In no times, netizens reacted to the explosive tweet and wondered in what occasion was the AAP MP congratulating the actor and the Rajya Sabha MP. A netizen replied “Chalo someone confirmed, even if they have not.” Another user wrote “Congratulations best wishes for future.’ A netizen also quizzed, “Kis baat ki congratulations de rahe ho bhai (for what are you congratulating them)?”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO AAP MP’S TWEET ON RAGHAV CHADHA AND PARINEETI CHOPRA:

Chalo someone confirmed, even if they have not — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) March 28, 2023

Congratulations best wishes for future — Mukhtar Chowdhary (@Nawab_Mukhtar) March 28, 2023

Kis baat ki congratulations de rahe ho bhai — chef sleeping (@urbanXpunjabi) March 28, 2023

Congratulations to AAP Punjab & the handsome couple for one more achievement of moving towards:- Highest number of public representatives ( MLAs , MP etc) getting married during Power in Punjab :- Best Wishes @AAPPunjab @AamAadmiParty — Dr Surinder Singla Sangrur (@Drsinglasangrur) March 28, 2023

Congratulations to both of them. Parineeti’s such a nice person. — Mandeep Singh Bajwa (@MandeepBajwa) March 28, 2023

Raghav and Parineeti have been friends for a long time as they both have studied at the London School of Economics (LSE). Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma starrer Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Code Name: Tiranga and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai (2022) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongappa. The actor will next be seen in Chamkila and Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill.

