Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Perform Seva at Golden Temple in Amritsar – Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently performed Seva at the Golden temple in Amritsar. - Watch

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Perform Seva at Golden Temple: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting major couple goals as they are often spotted together ahead of their much-speculated wedding. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at a close-knit ceremony at Delhi’s Kapurthala house on May 13, 2023, in the presence of their family, relatives and friends from politics and entertainment industry. The couple recently went to Amritsar’s Golden temple to seek divine blessings and shared their picture on their Instagram handle. The AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader wrote, “Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਫਤਹਿ.”

CHECK OUT PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM GOLDEN TEMPLE:

RAGHAV CHADHA-PARINEETI CHOPRA PAPPED AT GOLDEN TEMPLE, AMRITSAR

In a new viral video from the couple’s visit at Golden temple, they can be seen performing seva. Seva means service in Hinduism and Sikhism. It is the concept of selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it. In the clip Parineeti and Raghav can be seen helping others in cleaning utensils. The actress was seen smiling and talking to a person while scrubbing utensils. Parineeti donned a white salwar and had her head covered with a dupatta. While Raghav wore a white kurta-pyjama with a grey Nehru jacket and covered his head with orange cloth as a traditional custom.

Earlier there were reports about the couple being spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding. Many entertainment portals claimed that they will follow in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan. Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh.

