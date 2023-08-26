Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Pray at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of Their Wedding – Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently prayed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of their wedding. - Watch

Parineeti-Raghav Pray at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting some major couple goals ahead of their wedding. The couple is not only papped together on their outings at restaurants and parties but are also supportive of each other during spiritual voyage. The duo recently prayed at the Mahakaleshwar temple. Parineeti and Raghav’s much-anticipated wedding is expected to happen in September 2023. The actress and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) politician are tight-lipped about their wedding date. But the gossip mills are confident that the couple is going to have a destination wedding. Their May 2023 engagement ceremony was the biggest newsmaker as many celebs including Priyanka Chopra graced the event.

WATCH PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA MEDITATE AT MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Parineet and Raghav were clicked as they prayed at Ujjain’s holy Mahakaleshwar temple. The video clips of their Mahakaleshwar visit are breaking the internet. The Mahakaleshwar Ujjain temple is considered among the most ancient and divine Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. In Hindusim, Lord Shiva is considered the destroyer and the Shivaling is symbolic of his presence which is linked to Stambha (a cylinidrical pillar). The Shivaling at Mahakaleshwar temple is worshipped by devotees who seek purification of soul and refuge in the divine. Parineeti and Raghav sat inside the Nandi hall of the temple and meditated with closed eyes. Parineeti looked ethereal in her ethnic pink saree. While Raghav donned a yellow dhoti and red shawl.

The duo will get married on September 25, 2023, at a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, according to a TOI report. A source claimed that, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September,” as reported by TOI.

Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh.

