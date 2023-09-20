Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony Kickstarts With Ardas – See Viral Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding ceremony kickstarted with the traditional Ardas ritual. - See Viral Pics

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Pre-Wedding Ceremony: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all geared up for their wedding as the traditional ceremonies have already kickstarted since Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The power couple participated in Ardas as per Sikh rituals. The duo was dressed in traditional attire while their families and relatives joined them in the prayer. Parineeti had arrived in New Delhi on September 17, 2023, when Raghav came to the airport to receive her. Their viral video broke the internet as they were seen twinning in matching shirts. In the recently new pictures of the Bollywood actress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) politician’s Ardas, netizens are praising the soon-to-be married pair for setting major couple goals.

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RGHAV CHADHA’S PICTURES FROM ARDAS GO VIRAL:

PARINEET CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA PRTICIPATE IN ARDAS AHEAD OF THEIR WEDDING

Parineeti was seen donning a blush pink suit with chandelier earrings and sequined chunni. She wore a scarf over her head as she tied it in a half-tie. Raghav wore a pink-beige outfit as well. The duo sat next to each other and followed religious rituals. The Ardas prayer is an appeal to Waheguru (referred to wondrous enlightener and one God behind all creation) for his protection and care, a plea for the welfare and prosperity of all mankind, and a means for the Sikhs to thank Waheguru for all that he has done. The pictures were shared by Parineeti’s fan account. A netizen commented, “God bless and all the gest on the new innings🙏.” Another user wrote, “So cute family❤️❤️❤️.”

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023. Her engagement was also attended by her elder cousin Priyanka Chopra. They are going to have a destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24, 2023.

