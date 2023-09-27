Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Say ‘Life’s Been A Whirlwind’ in Heartfelt Thank You Note, Read

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a thank you note for friends and family ahead of their wedding reception in Dellhi. Read!

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha who are enjoying their honeymoon period after getting married on September 24, took out some time to thank friends and fans for showering love and blessings. Both Raghav and Parineeti took to Instagram stories to share a cute note that read, “Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

Newlyweds continued, “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us to know that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti & Raghav.”

Raghav and Parineeti’s First Post As Newlyweds

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra shared a couple of wedding pictures on their Instagram handles. They captioned those beautiful pics as, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

​RagNeeti’s wedding was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra.

There are several videos and photos from the wedding that are making their way on social media where both groom and bride enjoy the ceremonies and dance their heart out.

