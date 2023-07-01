Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Seek Divine Blessings at Golden Temple Ahead of Their Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently visited the divine Golden temple to seek holy blessings ahead of their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings at Golden Temple: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony was a dreamy affair. The couple received loads of best wishes from family, friends and relatives. Politicians and celebrities also wished the couple on the grand occasion. Now, ahead of their much-speculated wedding, Parineeti and Raghav recently visited the holy Golden Temple at Amritsar, Punjab. Golden Temple is a Gurudwara (the preeminent spiritual site of Sikhism), also known as Shri Harminder Sahib. The power couple exchanged rings on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their close family members and colleagues.

Parineeti and Raghav were seen twinning in white inside the temple premises. Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. 💕🙏✨

@raghavchadha88 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਫਤਹਿ.” Raghav also shared the same photo from Parineeti’s handle and captioned his post as, “Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਫਤਹਿ.” The actress wore a white kurta salwar and covered her head with her dupatta. While the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader donned a white kurta-pyjama with a grey Nehru jacket and covered his head with an orange cloth inside the temple.

Earlier there were reports about the couple being spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding. Many entertainment portals claimed that they will follow in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan. Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh.

