Parineeti-Raghav Set Couple Goals in Pre-Wedding Rituals: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting some major couple goals as they keep on sharing their pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities and marriage ceremony. Recently the duo dropped throwback videos and photos from their ‘not-so-traditional rituals’. In the pics and clips they can be seen engaging in cricket match, musical chairs, three-legged race and lemon and spoon race. The actress got married to the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) politician on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti and Raghav’s families, friends, relatives and colleagues attended the close-knit destination wedding.

Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!

🔸Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats

🔸Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this

🔸Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless

🔸Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game)

🔸The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side

Now, about setting the trend: It’s not just about winning or losing. It’s about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered. 🏏❤️”.

