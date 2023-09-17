Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Spotted at Delhi Airport Ahead of Their Wedding – Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently spotted at New Delhi airport ahead of their wedding festivities. - Watch

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Spotted at Delhi Airport: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently papped at the New Delhi airport ahead of their wedding festivities. Parineeti was clicked at Mumbai airport on Monday morning while she left for Delhi. As she arrived in the capital, Raghav came to receive her. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the couple’s much hyped wedding. Ever since their May 2023, engagement, gossip mills have been rife about a destination wedding for the actress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) politician. It has been widely claimed by multiple media portals that the power couple will have a destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

WATCH PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S VIRAL AIRPORT VIDEO:

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA CLICKED AT NEW DELHI AIRPORT

Parineeti and Raghav were seen twinning in blue shirts. The couple will take part in an ardaas function in Delhi on Sunday. Their week long pre-wedding celebrations are all set to kickstart prior to their much-hyped Udaipur wedding on September 24, 2023. The Mission Raniganj: Great Bharat Rescue actress also donned a cap with an ‘R’ captioned on it. A source claimed, “The wedding festivities are set to start in Delhi on September 17 with ardaas and shabad kirtan, which will be followed with some intimate get-togethers for the close family members. Following which the whole family along with the bride and groom will head to Udaipur for the grand wedding,” as reported by Hindustan Times. Another source told, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September,” as reported by TOI.

In August 2023, Raghav had accompanied Parineeti to Ujjain’s Mahakaleswar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

