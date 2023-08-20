Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Get Hitched in Rajasthan on This Date – Deets Inside

Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav to Get Hitched in Rajasthan on This Date: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in September. Parineeti and Raghav are currently the hottest celebrity couple who are the biggest newsmakers as they are yet to get hitched. The duo sparked a lot of attention from the gossip mills with their simple yet dreamy engagement. Netizens had hailed their traditional ceremony as per cultural rituals. Now, once again the speculations are rife that the power couple will soon get married in September 2023 at a destination wedding. Although, the actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician haven’t yet confirmed their wedding date so far.

A Times of India report has claimed that the duo will get married on September 25, 2023, at a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. The destination wedding will be attended by Parineeti and Raghav’s families, friends, relatives and colleagues. According to recent speculations, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September,” as reported by Times of India.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi at the Kapurthala house on May 13, 2023. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also attended the star-studded event. Mika Singh, Manish Malhotra and Parineeti’s elder cousin Priyanka Chopra also flew to Delhi on the occasion. On July 1, 2023, the couple went to the Golden temple to seek divine blessings ahead of their marriage.

Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh.

