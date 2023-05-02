Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Make Their Relationship Official on May 13?

Months after being spotted together at a lunch date, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will make their relationship official in New Delhi? Read on:

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha will finally announce their engagement on May 13 in New Delhi. The couple could be seen leaving a restaurant together in the pictures and videos that the paparazzi posted. Parineeti stopped to pose for the photographers and chatted briefly with them before getting into the same car, whereas Raghav went straight out to his car.

Parineeti and Raghav will make their relationship official with an intimate engagement in New Delhi on May 13 reports Indian Express.com. The duo haven’t responded to the report yet. Sanjeev Arora, the head of the AAP, had earlier congratulated them on their union. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen together at a lunch date in Mumbai last month, which sparked dating rumours. The ‘Uunchai’ actress blushed when prompted about her wedding with the AAP leader.

WATCH Parineeti Chopra Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Raghav Chadha finally addressed the rumours of their affair last month when questioned regarding the actress. He said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions on politics, not Parineeti).” When questioned further regarding the rumours surrounding their relationship, Raghav blushed and responded, “Denge jawaab.”

The news of their rumoured relationship has been making waves in the news and social media trends. The duo sparked dating rumours following their recent encounters at lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. If rumours are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since.

Parineeti and Raghav did not confirm their connection, although other people appeared to think they were dating.

