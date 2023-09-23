Home

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh congratulated Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra ahead of their wedding.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Congratulates Raghav-Parineeti Ahead of Their Wedding: 'Zindagi Ki Nayi Shuruwat'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Congratulates Raghav-Parineeti: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities are in full-swing. The couple along with their families and relatives have already arrived at Udaipur, Rajasthan for their royal destination wedding. Their friends and colleagues from Bollywood and politics are also expected to arrive at the venue on Saturday, September 23, 2023. After Parineeti’s elder sister Priyanka wishing her and Raghav for their big day, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Sanjay Singh has also congratulated the couple ahead of their wedding on September 24, 2023. Parineeti and Raghav’s pre-wedding and wedding-related events are taking place at the Taj Hotel and The Lake Palace Hotel.

WATCH AAP LEADER SANJAY SINGH’S VIRAL VIDEO AHEAD OF PARINEETI-RAGHAV’S WEDDING:

#WATCH | On the wedding of AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, “I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives. May God fulfil all their wishes. Today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony and all the people will join… pic.twitter.com/8aytevXR0I — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

AAP LEADER SANJAY SINGH SENDS BEST WISHES TO RAGHAV CHADHA AND PARINEETI CHOPRA

The AAP national spokesperson said, “I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives. May God fulfil all their wishes. Today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony, and all the people will join it.” Singh has served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Delhi since 2018. Recently, Priyanka sparked speculations about not attending the event as she wished Parineeti on Instagram. She wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”

Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer survival-thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

