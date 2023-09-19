Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Calendar: From Choora Ceremony to Sehrabandhi – Here’s The Perfect Timeline of Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to get married in a lavish wedding on September 24 in Udaipur . Here is the detailed report about the time , date, venue and theme of pre-wedding festivities.

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the lovebirds of B-town who got engaged earlier this year are all set to get married in a big-fat lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 24. The adorable couple are all buckled up to kickstart their festivities today as Raghav Chadha’s flat at Pandara Road is packed with high security and Parineeti’s Mumbai residence is lit up with lights. The actor arrived in Delhi on Sunday for her Mehendi ceremony which reportedly began at 3 pm today at Raghav’s residence which is dolled up for the wedding rituals. The couple will leave for Udaipur for the main wedding rituals on September 23 and 24. There was a buzz around the town about the wedding venue, theme, and time, well… let’s just have a quick look at the calendar of Pari and Raghav’s wedding festivities.

Wedding Calendar

Pre-wedding Rituals

According to reports, the pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 23 in Udaipur at the Leela Palace. The rituals for their grand wedding will start with the Choora ceremony at 10 am onwards followed by a welcome lunch in the afternoon around 12-4 pm. There will be a pre-wedding bash hosted by the couple for their families and friends themed ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’, a night before their big day.

Royal Wedding Ceremony

The love birds Pari and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in a dreamy lavish wedding on September 24. The venue of the wedding ceremony is The Taj Lake in Udaipur where they will get married in the presence of their families and friends. Raghav’s Sehrabandhi ceremony will start at 1 pm with the theme ‘Threads of Blessings’. The Baraat procession will start at 2 pm onwards, followed by the grand wedding with the theme ‘Divine Promises – A Pearl White Indian Wedding.’ According to reports, below is the list of wedding rituals on September 24:

Jaimala– 3:30 pm

Pheras– 4 pm

Vidaai-6:30 pm

Grand Reception

The newlywed couple will have a star-studded wedding reception with the theme ‘A Night of Amore’ in Chandigarh on September 30 in the afternoon from 1 pm onwards according to the leaked reception invite.

Parineeti’s Workfront

Parineeti is geared up to be next seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar which will hit the big screen on October 6. The Bollywood actor also bagged Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila along with Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti has reportedly wrapped up her work commitments before her wedding festivities.

