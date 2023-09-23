Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Haldi, 90s Sangeet and More – Check Full Schedule

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Haldi, 90s Sangeet and More – Check Full Schedule

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities have finally begun. From Haldi ceremony to retro-style sangeet, here's the complete list.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Haldi, 90s Sangeet and More - Check Full Schedule

One of the most talked-about celebrity couples, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is all set to get hitched on September 24 in Udaipur. The duo arrived in Udaipur on September 22 and received a warm welcome upon their arrival at the airport. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot near Lake Pichola of Udaipur and Parineeti and her guests will be staying at The Leela Palace, while Raghav and his family will be at the Taj Lake Palace. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun from today onwards and here’s the complete list of it.

Trending Now

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Updates: Haldi-Sangeet Ceremony Today

The functions scheduled for Saturday include a Haldi ceremony, which will be a daytime event, starting around 11:30 am, which will be followed by an afternoon lunch for the guests and family. In night, a retro-style sangeet, with all 90s songs is slated to take place.

You may like to read

Well, a few guests are expected to check into the wedding destination, today. The bride ‘s-to-be cousin, Priyanka Chopra is also expected to make her attendance with her daughter Malti Chopra Jonas. Her mother, Madhu Chopra also arrived for the wedding, spotted in a colourful outfit. Another guest who is expected to land in Udaipur today, happens to be ace designer and Parineeti Chopra’s official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra. A few politcal guests are also expected to make their attendance.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. But the rumours about their relationship had started spreading months before they exchanged rings. The duo were first seen together outside a restaurant in Mumbai. However, they kept deniying their relationship in public.

Parineeti Chopra talked about her relationship with Raghav Chadha publicly for the first time after her engagement. She penned down a heartful caption on Instagram, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together, and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES