Parineeti Chopra’s Modern-Day Princess Look From Haldi Photo Goes Viral, Check

Parineeti Chopra’s Haldi Pic Goes Viral: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting major couple goals as the pictures of their wedding and pre-wedding festivities are breaking the internet. Recently a viral photo from Parineeti and Raghav’s Haldi ceremony went viral. While fans are already excited about their September 30, 2023, reception to be held in Mumbai, their recent Haldi photo showcases their bond. A fan account posted the inside throwback photo from the Bollywood actress and AAP (Aam Aadmi party) politician’s close-knit Haldi ceremony. The duo got engaged in May 2023 and they tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S DREAMY HALDI PIC BREAKS THE INTERNET:

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA LOOK ADORABLE IN VIRAL HALDI PIC

The fan account shared Raghav and Parineeti’s picture and captioned the post as, “Haldi function she is very soft-hearted person”. A netizen commented, “❤️❤️”. Another fan commented, “”. Parineeti recently shared a thank you note on her Instagram stories which read, “Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us to know that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti & Raghav.”

Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. She had last featured on Code Name Tiranga and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.

