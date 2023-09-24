Home

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding, Priyanka Chopra Hails Women’s Reservation Bill: ‘Crucial Phase is Effective Implementation’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hailed the Women's Reservation Bill that was passed in Parliament recently.

We know Priyanka Chopra has recently given her fans a hint that she won’t be able to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding on September 24 in Udaipur. However, she made sure to applaud the Women’s Reservation Bill which was cleared by the union cabinet on September 19. The global icon stated that it is “a step in the right direction”. Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, September 24, Priyanka shared a screenshot of an article that read, “Women’s reservation bill gets Parliament seal.”

Priyanka’s caption read, “Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone (National Flag emoji).” She also wrote, “The passing of the women’s reservation bill- ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here’s to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!”

Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with all 215 members voting in its favour and none opposing in the Rajya Sabha debate that lasted over ten and a half hours with speeches from 72 members. The Lok Sabha scripted history on Tuesday as it passed the Bill reserving a third or 33 per cent of seats for women in national and state legislatures with an overwhelming majority.

The Women Reservation Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building.

