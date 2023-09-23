Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra Unlikely to Attend Cousin’s Destination Wedding

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra has recently hinted in her social media post that she may not attend cousin Parineeti Chopra's Udaipur wedding.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The wedding bells have united the media and entertainment industry as the big day is almost getting closer. Friends, family, relatives, fans, paparazzi and gossip mills are all geared up for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding. The duo has already arrived at Udaipur, Rajasthan for the destination wedding. The former’s cousin Priyanka Chopra had attended their close-knit engagement ceremony in New Delhi. However, it appears this time the actress would not be able to attend her younger cousin’s marriage. Priyanka has recently hinted about the same in her recent social media post dedicated to Parineeti and Raghav.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA DEDICATES SWEET MESSAGE TO COUSIN PARINEETI CHOPRA:

PRIYANKA CHOPRA WISHES PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA AHEAD OF THEIR WEDDING

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a vacation picture of Parineeti Chopra. She captioned it as, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.” Parineeti was seen donning a black top, a multi-coloured skirt and a hat as she smiled with her eyes closed in the photo. Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra has already joined the pre-wedding festivities. Parineeti and Raghav’s pre-wedding and wedding-related events are taking place at the Taj Hotel and The Lake Palace. Lake Palace is a former summer palace of the royal dynasty of Mewar, it is now turned into a hotel. It is located on the island of Jag Niwas in Lake Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan, and its natural foundation spans 4 acres.

Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer survival-thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

