Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Tight Security, Phone Cameras Taped And No-Photo Policy For Guests

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon to get married in Udaipur. The wedding calls out strict security arrangements. Given below are the details!

The wedding of the season is almost here! Fans can’t keep calm as their favourite actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get married to the love of her life Raghav Chadha. The duo has been planning the wedding ceremony for a long time and is now ready to get hitched on September 24. However, as the grand occasion begins, there has been a call out on the tight security at the wedding venue, Hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Preparations are in full swing. The bride and groom’s family and their expected attendees have arrived at the venue. However, to manage the grand event, tight security has been deployed to keep things extremely confidential and private. Red tapes have been pasted to prevent pictures and videos from being clicked and recorded. Invitees are informed to follow no-picture policy as soon as the ceremony begins.

Security on Alert, Taped Cameras at Parineeti-Raghav’s Wedding

According to a report by India Today, the staff of these hotels and other employees will not be able to go out for three days. Also, if someone removes the red tape, an arrow symbol will be visible by the security itself. Besides this, 12 photographers and videographers will be coming from Delhi to capture the royal wedding.

Police and guards have been deployed for high-profile guests. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, other politicians of the country will be attending the grand wedding. Also, director Karan Johar and designer, Manish Malhotra are also a part of the guest list. Parineeti’s close friend, Sania Mirza is also expected to attend the wedding from bride’s side.

