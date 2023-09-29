Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Dreamy Wedding Video: Naughty Bride, Shy Groom And a Lot of Emotions, Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding video is all about 'naughty bride', 'shy groom' and loads of emotions.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Dreamy Wedding Video: Parineeti Chopra recently dedicated an emotional wedding video to Raghav Chadha. The actress shared the clip from her destination wedding that took place at Udaipur, Rajasthan. The video shows Raghav entering The Lake Palace hotel as the bridesmaid and relatives wait for the groom to arrive. In the clip Parineeti calls Raghav’s name and hides while he tries to see her. The duo then blows flying kisses to each other before exchanging garlands. The Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue actress is seen excited while the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) politician looks shy during his wedding.

WATCH PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S VIRAL WEDDING VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S VIRAL WEDDING VIDEO IS ‘EMOTIONAL MAX’

Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “To my husband …” Her borther commented, “Dudeeeeee. Okay emotional max. 🥲😍🥺 @parineetichopra you look cute-ish

@raghavchadha88 handsome af”. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Sooooo beautiful ❤️”. While Sonam Bajwa wrote, “Love ❤️❤️”. Tanya Ghavri commented, “Pariiiiiiii❤️ so so beautiful ❤️ @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 love always ❤️”. After tying the knot on September 24, 2023, Parineeti and Raghav had shared a joint Instagram post and captioned it as, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”

​RagNeeti’s wedding was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra.

Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. She had last featured on Code Name Tiranga and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.

