Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha’s Punjabi Wedding in Udaipur: Hotel Turns Golden at Night, All Lit Up For Celebrations

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha’s Punjabi Wedding in Udaipur: The hotel venue is all lit up ahead of the wedding day. See beautiful pics here.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha’s Punjabi Wedding in Udaipur: The most-awaited wedding of the year is here as Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur’s most luxurious hotels. The pre-wedding and wedding-related events are taking place at the Taj Hotel and The Leela Palace. We can’t see what’s going on inside but visuals of the hotels lit up at night have gone viral. Lake Palace is a former summer palace of the royal dynasty of Mewar, it is now turned into a hotel. It is located on the island of Jag Niwas in Lake Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan, and its natural foundation spans 4 acres. The wedding venue has been beautifully decorated and can be seen from a distance after dark because of the blaze of lighting.

The grand royal suite bedroom with a lake view of The Taj Hotel costs Rs 1,37,600. The suits are the epitome of royal grandeur that feature high ceilings, deeply-carved walls, ornate glasswork, and miniature paintings.

As per several reports, the Maharaja Suite of The Leela Palace Hotel has been booked by the couple which reportedly costs around Rs 10 lakh per day. The massive suite is spread over 3,500 square feet and has a special view of the lake.

Check pictures of the Taj Hotel and The Leela Palace all lit up here:





Parineeti, Raghav, and their families reached the city of lakes on Friday morning. As soon as they reached the Udaipur airport, the bride-to-be blushed in a red sleeveless jumpsuit and appreciated the warm welcome in the city. Raghav, on the other side, wore a black full-sleeved round-neck t-shirt.

The wedding will have a white theme, as shared on the invite. The Punjabi wedding will have ceremonies like choora function that’ll start from 10 am on September 23, followed by lunch between 12pm-4pm.

The evening will see a fantasy party ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’ where both sides of the families will get to know each other and basically, have fun the whole night. The wedding is expected to take place on Sunday, September 24.

