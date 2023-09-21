Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Sufi Night Videos Go Viral; Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Madhu Poses For Paps

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha‘s pre-wedding festivities have started at Raghav’s Delhi home. To begin with the wedding ceremonies, families of the couple attended ardas and kirtan. On Wednesday night, the Chadha family hosted a Sufi night for close friends and family members. Though Parineeti Chopra’s best sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave it a miss, however, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra marked their presence at the Sufi night.

Along with them, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present at the pre-wedding function. Raghav Chadha’s home at Pandara Road, Delhi was all lit and decorated with flowers for the event. There are several videos and pictures of Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra from the venue that has gone viral. Priyanka’s mom wore a beautiful white ethnic suit, while her brother opted for a stylish black Indo-western ensemble.

Watch Parineeti Chopra grooving at her Sufi night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is Raghav’s close relative, also attended the Sufi night. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

According to the wedding card, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be having a pearl white Indian wedding at Leela Palace, Udaipur. The jai mala will take place at 3:30 pm, pheras at 4 pm and vidai at 6.30 pm. From September 23, the pre-wedding festivities will start along with choora ceremony.

The wedding will take place on September 24.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila‘. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

