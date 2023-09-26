By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Has a Sushant Singh Rajput Connection, Watch Viral Videos
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's umbrella dance video on mandap goes viral. It has a Sushant Singh Rajput connection! Watch.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Viral Video: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is one of the hottest topics on Google. After the wedding got over the newlyweds in Udaipur, the couple was spotted at the Delhi airport. There are several photos and unseen videos that are circulating on social media where Parineeti as a bride and Raghav as a groom stole our hearts. One of the videos had Sushant Singh Rajput’s connection and fans got emotional. Soon after RagNeeti’s jaimala ceremony got over, Parineeti and Raghav were seen holding an umbrella and trying to match dance steps while walking the aisle.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Perform on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Song During Wedding Ceremony, Watch
Another video has gone viral of Raghav Chadha who is seen grooving with Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab.
Parineeti and Raghav got married on Sunday, September 24 in Udaipur’s The Leela Palace. Several celebrities graced the couple’s grand celebration, including Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and others. However, Parineeti Chopra’s first cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn’t attend the wedding due to prior work commitments.
