Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Wedding; ‘No Gift’ Policy, Milni Amount And More

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha did not accept any gift from their guests during their destination wedding in Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged wedding vows in a fairytale ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. Although the nuptials were a close-knit affair with just their family members and close friends in attendance, several titbits from the wedding have been circulating since the last couple of days. In the latest inside scoop as per PinkVilla, a source close to the development claimed that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had asked their guests to not exchange any gifts during the wedding.

Refreshing your memory, when Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was asked by the paps what she gifted the couple, she was quoted saying, “Unhone sab mana kar diya, no lena-dena, bas ashirwad (There was no exchange of gifts, just gave them my blessings).”

The Milni Amount For RagNeeti Wedding

In addition to this, the amount for the Milni ceremony was also fixed for the RagNeeti wedding. If the sources are to be believed, the Milni amount was strictly fixed at Rs 11. For those who do not know, different members from the bride and groom side come together and are introduced to each other during the Milni ceremony, signifying the union of the two families. Usually, the relatives from the bride’s side give gifts of cash and clothing to the relatives of the groom’s side. It looks like Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha believe in making their own rules.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Destination Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a destination wedding in Udaipur. The wedding festivities commenced on September 23, followed by the actual wedding ceremony on September 24 at The Leela Palace. Along with the couple’s close friends and family members, the guest list also included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Aaditya Thackeray, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza.

Aside from them, Karan Johar was also supposed to be a part of the wedding festivities. However, the Dharma head was unable to fly to Udaipur as he had to attend a family emergency at the last minute.

Movie buffs were also surprised to learn that Parineeti Chopra’s cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra chose to miss the wedding. When Madhu Chopra was asked about the same, she revealed that the Citadel actress is busy with her work commitments at the moment.

