Parineeti Chopra Receives Heartwarming Support From Hubby Raghav Chadha Ahead of Debut Live Performance, Watch Touching Moment!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared her BTS ahead of her debut performance. In her post she also shared the conversation with Raghav Chadha. Watch heart warming video.

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra has officially entered the professional music industry with her debut live singing performance at the 2024 Mumbai festival, which she had eagerly anticipated as shown by her prior sharing of pictures from the event filled with excitement.

Recently, Parineeti shared her nervousness on the day of her performance and revealed that it was her husband, Raghav Chadha, whose reassuring phone call helped calm her jitters. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, The clip also captured Raghav’s blessings to Parineeti could be heard, contributing to the overall warmth of the occasion.

Take a look at Parineeti’s Instagram Post:

Parineeti Chopra Shares Word With Raghav Chadha Before Her Debut Live Performance

Parineet on Instagram recently shared a string of pictures on her social media handle. The diva also posted a short video of her having a conversation with her husband. Raghav Chadha made a comforting phone call that helped to soothe Parineeti’s nerves. In a heartwarming video, Raghav is heard giving his blessings to Parineeti, making her feel more comfortable and relaxed.

One of the shared videos showed Parineeti while getting on stage, having a video call with her husband Raghav Chadha. She mentioned that Raghav had called to make sure she was doing well.

During their conversation, Raghav asked, “How are you feeling? Are you feeling excited? (sic)” Parineeti nervously replied, “No, I’m not feeling excited, buddy (sic).” As she showed him the venue setup, Raghav exclaimed, “Wow, this is exactly what they mean when they say ‘The stage is set. (sic)'” Parineeti jokingly commented, “And the stage is set. But I’m not feeling ready though (sic).”

Despite Raghav’s attempts to reassure her, insisting, “You definitely are (sic),” Parineeti remained skeptical, asserting, “I really don’t think so (sic).” Trying to calm her down, Raghav gently conveyed, “I just want you to know that you have my support (sic)” which instantly prompted Parineeti to burst into laughter.

Parineeti Shares Her Routine Before 2024 Maharashtra Music Festival

Parineeti captioned her Instagram post, “A day in the life of a debutante musician (laughing emoji) 1.⁠ ⁠Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped (heart emoji) 2.⁠ ⁠First-time on-stage in-ear experience 3.⁠ ⁠Nope, I was nervous….. and it was hot (laughing emoji) 4.⁠ ⁠Can’t stress this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else? 5.⁠ ⁠In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals/shoes. Comfort >>>> 6.⁠ ⁠A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show 7.⁠ ⁠I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone does. 8.⁠ ⁠Right before we walked on stage (sic).”

Along with a descriptive post, Parineeti also shared a string of videos aligned with her caption. The diva also showed the backstage video before her debut concert. She also records herself jamming to the beats of the drummer while the staff adjusts her earpiece. Parineeti in the video was heard saying that it felt like a professional and a musician after wearing the required gear for the music festival.

