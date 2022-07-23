Priyanka Chopra birthday party pics: Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday was a whole whirlwind of fun. And that’s exactly what her sister Parineeti Chopra proved by sharing more pictures from the beach party in Mexico. The actress dropped a couple of pictures and videos online to show a glimpse into the amazing birthday bash that Nick threw for his dear wife at the beach.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics From Her 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas, Daughter Malti Marie & Others

Dressed in a bright yellow two-piece bikini with a mesh overskirt and matching headgear. Parineeti and Priyanka are seen posing for many pictures around the beach. In one photo, while PC is dressed in a yellow dress, Parineeti is rocking an embroidered white dress with straps and a plunging neckline. In another photo, the former Miss World is seen in a blue jumpsuit while Parineeti is seen rocking a silver sequined blazer dress.

While sharing these super fun photos and videos on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! ✨ Happy bday to the world's desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you. 🎉🎂 (sic)"

Check out inside pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous birthday party in Mexico:

Priyanka’s 40th birthday bash was attended by only a few close friends and family members. The actress changed into many fashionable outfits and posed with her friends at the beach. Each picture that Parineeti shared spoke volumes of the love and warmth that she received on her special day.

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a few pictures from her birthday bash in which she was seen rocking a fiery red dress with cut-outs all over. She was also seen posing with her six-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, she covered the face of the baby by putting a heart on the picture.

Priyanka’s birthday bash was full of glamour, family time and fun!