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Parineeti Chopra vs Raghav Chadha: Net worth debate resurfaces after removal from AAPs Rajya Sabha deputy leader post, who is richer, it is...

Parineeti Chopra vs Raghav Chadha: Net worth debate resurfaces after removal from AAP’s Rajya Sabha deputy leader post, who is richer, it is…

Recent political changes have reignited public interest in financial standing of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. While one thrives in Bollywood and the other in politics, their net worth comparison is trending again.

Recent developments around Raghav Chadha have brought him back into public focus, but not for his usual political moves. Reports say he was removed from the Aam Aadmi Party‘s deputy leader post in Rajya Sabha, sparking curiosity about his career and personal life. This shift has also renewed interest in his and wife Parineeti Chopra’s net worth, a topic that always draws attention. Fans are discussing how their careers in completely different worlds, politics and Bollywood translate into wealth. The couple, known for their public appearances and social media presence, now faces new scrutiny after this political change.

What happened with Raghav Chadha?

Chadha’s reported removal from the Rajya Sabha deputy leader role created significant chatter within political circles. The party allegedly restricted his speaking time in the upper house, fueling speculation about internal dynamics. While procedural on paper, it highlights shifts in Chadha’s influence within AAP. Despite this, he continues to be a visible face in national politics.

A Chartered Accountant by training, he has held positions including Rajya Sabha MP, MLA from Rajendra Nagar and Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board. These roles give him experience and visibility even amid political reshuffles.

What is the net worth of Parineeti Chopra?

Parineeti Chopra has built a strong career in Bollywood and a personal brand that adds to her wealth. Her net worth is reported at approximately Rs 74 crore. She owns a lavish Bandra residence worth Rs 22 crore and a high-end car collection. Her vehicles include a Range Rover Vogue valued at Rs 1.30 crore, Audi Q4 priced at Rs 43.19 lakh, and Audi Q7 worth Rs 69.27 lakh. She also appeared on Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, with an estimated annual income of Rs 5.36 crore during her debut entry.

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What is the net worth of Raghav Chadha?

In contrast, Chadha’s reported wealth is far smaller, estimated at around Rs 50 lakh. His assets include a house valued at Rs 36 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, gold worth Rs 4.94 lakh, and bonds and shares totaling Rs 6 lakh. While he has a successful political career, his net worth remains modest compared to his wife’s earnings.

After this comparison, Parineeti Chopra clearly holds the financial edge in the couple. With a reported net worth of around Rs 74 crore, luxurious Bandra residence, and high-end cars, she far surpasses Raghav Chadha, whose wealth is estimated at just Rs 50 lakh including house, car, gold, and investments, highlighting the stark contrast.

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