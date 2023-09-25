Home

Parineeti Chopra’s Cousin Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Note After RagNeeti’s Wedding: ‘Most Beautiful Bride Ever’

Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra wrote an emotional note after RagNeeti's wedding.

Parineeti Chopra’s Cousin Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Note: Priyanka Chopra was unable to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding on September 25, 2023. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra also confirmed that the actress couldn’t be present at Parineeti and Raghav Chadha’s wedding due to professional commitments. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us 😉🤪❤️ Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SHARES EMOTIONAL POST AFTER PARINEETI AND RAGHAV’S WEDDING:

Parineeti paired her lehenga with an ornate plunging neckline choli and sheer long veil, engraved with her beloved Raghav’s name in Devnagri script. Her jewellery was made with Zambian and Russian emeralds. Parineeti and Raghav shared a joint post as they dropped their wedding pics. They captioned their Instagram post as, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”.

