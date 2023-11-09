Home

Parineeti Chopra’s Crazy Girls’ Trip With Mom And Mom-in-Law at Maldives, See Pics

Parineeti Chopra shares a series of pics from a coolest throwback when she went for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law.

Instead of a honeymoon with her husband Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeeti Chopra went on a trip to the Maldives with her “girl gang” post-wedding. On Thursday, Parineeti shared throwback pictures from the tropical vacation. In one of the images, she is seen posing with her mother, mother-in-law and sister-in-law on the beach. “The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls’ trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Whistles, cheers, and awards for the coolest girl gang please. Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag “GirlsTrip.”

Here Are The Photos Shared by Parineeti Chopra:



Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

