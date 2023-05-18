Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra’s Father Gets Emotional, Wipes His Tears in New Dreamy Engagement Photos Shared by Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra’s Father Gets Emotional, Wipes His Tears in New Dreamy Engagement Photos Shared by Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra’s father got emotional and was seen wiping his tears in new dreamy engagement photos shared by Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra’s Father Gets Emotional, Wipes His Tears in New Dreamy Engagement Photos Shared by Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra’s Father Gets Emotional: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s dreamy engagement pictures are breaking the internet. The couple has been sharing their moments of joy with their fans and followers on social media. From Instagram reels to heartwarming photos, netizens are going gaga over Raghav and Parineeti’s romance. The simple yet grand ceremony is winning hearts as the duo who just got engaged have already been nicknamed RagNeeti. Despite initially being low profile about their relationship, the Bollywood politician and AAP leader are now candidly posting videos and pics from close-knit traditional affair. The duo recently dropped more pictures from their engagement on their Twitter handles.

CHECK OUT RAGHAV CHADHA’S VIRAL TWEETS:

You may like to read

PARINEETI CHOPRA’S FATHER PAWAN CHOPRA GETS EMOTIONAL ON THEIR ENGAGEMENT

The shared the same caption and wrote in their posts “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us,” adding folded hand emojis. Parineeti and Raghav are seen twinning in white in the photos from Delhi’s Kapurthala House. The actress’s head was covered with a lace dupatta. The couple greeted the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji with folded hands. The intimate ceremony was held inside a spacious hall with white walls and green, yellow and blue glass windows. Parineeti’s father Pawan Chopra was seen wiping his tears in the background in one of the pictures as he sat behind the couple. Parineeti and Raghav were also seen praying with closed eyes in one of the pics. Their engagement took place as per Sikh rituals and tradition. The Uunchai actress donned wore a white kurta paired with a matching dupatta designed by Manish Malhotra. While the AAP politician wore an achkan from Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

For more updates on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.