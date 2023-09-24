Home

Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra’s Net Worth And Property: The Actress’s Car Collection, Multiple Brands And Businesses – Check Details

Parineeti Chopra’s Net Worth And Property: The Actress’s Car Collection, Multiple Brands And Businesses – Check Details

Parineeti Chopra's Net Worth And Property: A glimpse at the actress's car collection, multiple brands and businesses. - Check Details

Parineeti Chopra's Net Worth And Property: The Actress's Car Collection, Multiple Brands And Businesses - Check Details

Parineeti Chopra’s Net Worth And Businesses: Parineeti Chopra is all geared up to commence the journey of companionship with her better half Raghav Chadha. The actress had initially kept her wedding low profile, but all attention went to the power couple on their big day. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at a clos-knit ceremony in Kapurthala House, New Delhi. They opted for a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan for September 24, 2023 at Taj Hotel and The Lake Palace Hotel. Parineeti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. A glimpse at the actress’s net worth, property, car collection, multiple brands and businesses.

Trending Now

Parineeti Chopra’s Net Worth:

You may like to read

Parineeti Chopra’s net worth is around Rs 60 Crore INR, as reported by multiple media sources.

Parineeti Chopra’s Property:

Parineeti’s luxurious sea-facing apartment at Bandra, Mumbai has a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. It is decorated with elegant and chic interiors and has a spacious living room, a beautiful dining area, a cozy bedroom, and a modern kitchen. The cost of her Mumbai home is worth Rs 22 Crore, as estimated by the property portal Housing.com.

Parineeti Chopra’s Luxury Cars:

Parineeti owns swanky cars like Audi A6, Jaguar XJL, and Audi Q5, and Jaguar XJL.

Parineeti Chopra’s Brands And Endorsements

Parineeti endorses brands like Sugar Free, real estate and construction group Palm Infra group. She is also associated with Lux, Vadilal, Nivea, clothing brand Lyra, Medimix, beauty brand Avon, Boro Plus, Kurkure and many more.

Parineeti Chopra’s Businesses

Parineeti invested in the healthcare and personal hygiene brand Clensta in 2023. Puneet Gupta, a graduate from IIM Calcutta, founded it in 2016 and is Parineeti’s business partner. Clensta has a wide range of sustainable products, and it gained prominence during Covid-19 pandemic. Parineeti is also associated with the QSR (quick service restaurants) food chain Fat Tiger. Parineeti, Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya kick-started the venture in 2016. The world’s first-of-its-kind, modern QSR and Café chain has its presence in 22 cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kanpur and Dehradun.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES