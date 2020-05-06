After supporting COVID-19 relief funds, actor Pareenti Chopra has stepped forward to help the needy. She has decided to go on a virtual date to feed 4000 family members of 1000 daily wage earners of our country. Chopra has come on board to help raise funds for GiveIndia’s Mission: Ration Kit that aims at delivering food to those most affected by the crisis. Also Read - Give us Clarity; Are You Paying 85 Per Cent Train Fare, Maharashtra Govt Asks Railways

Parineeti Chopra is doing the contribution in association with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula’s breakthrough charity initiative Fankind. In an interview, with a media portal, she said, “There are millions of unemployed daily wage earners who are struggling to make two ends meet today due to the coronavirus crisis in our country. During the COVID-19 national lockdown, they are unable to earn and that is putting them at high risk! Fankind, GiveIndia and I have come together to try and help them and their families by providing them with ration kits.” Also Read - Madhya Pradesh News Today: Coronavirus Cases Cross 3,000-mark, Indore Worst-hit Hotspot

The campaign will see ration kits containing dal, rice, atta, salt, masala, tea, sugar, oil, etc, to sustain a family of 4 people, be distributed to families in Maharashtra. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Buses to Ply in These 12 Areas as Yogi Govt Attempts to Ease Lockdown

Parineeti Chopra further said, “No one should go to sleep hungry, so let’s do our bit to make a difference and take care of our fellow brothers and sisters of India. This fundraiser is uniquely crafted for me to meet you virtually and have a cup of coffee! This is how I will be saying thank you to 5 lucky winners through a video chat. I am looking forward to chatting with you and getting to know more about you over a piping cup of coffee. Let’s join hands and donate for those who are in need.”

(With inputs from ANI)