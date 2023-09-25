Home

Entertainment

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Gifts: Madhu Chopra Reveals ‘No Lena Dena, Bus Ek Cheez…’

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Gifts: Madhu Chopra Reveals ‘No Lena Dena, Bus Ek Cheez…’

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Gifts: Madhu Chopra recently spilled-the-beans on RagNeeti's close-knit wedding.

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Gifts: Madhu Chopra Reveals 'No Lena Dena, Bus Ek Cheez...'

Madhu Chopra Spills-The-Beans on Parineeti-Raghav’s Wedding: Dr Madhu Chopra was among the family members who attended Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding. Madhu also spoke about the reason behind Priyanka Chopra skipping her cousin’s marriage ceremony. Although, the Citadel actress was present at Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement, she did not come for the Udaipur destination wedding. However, she posted a sweet wish for her and Raghav prior to the wedding. After the wedding photos were out, Priyanka reposted the same o her Instagram handle and welcomed Raghav in the family. But her mom Madhu has spilled-the-beans about the internal details of the private ceremony.

Trending Now

MADHU CHOPRA GETS CANDID ABOUT RAGNEETI WEDDING:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

You may like to read

MADHU CHOPRA OPENS UP ON RAGNEETI DESTINATION WEDDING

On being quizzed by the paparazzi about the arrangements and wedding gifts, Madhu said, “Bahut badhiya… Unhone sab mana kar diya, no lena-dena, bas ashirwad (The wedding was great. They asked us to not gift anything, there was no exchange of gifts, just gave them my blessings).” Further asked about how Parineeti looked as a bride, Madhu said, “Waise hi khubsoorat hai, aur achi lag rahi thi (She is beautiful as is, so as a bride she looked even more beautiful).”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA CONGRATULES NEWLYWEDSS RAGNEETI

While congratulating the newlyweds, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us 😉🤪❤️ Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES