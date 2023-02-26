Home

Entertainment

Paris Hilton Was Drugged, Raped at 15: ‘I Have Visions Of Him On Top Of Me’

Paris Hilton Was Drugged, Raped at 15: ‘I Have Visions Of Him On Top Of Me’

Paris Hilton shared her traumatic moment from her teen years when she was drugged and raped at 15.

Paris Hilton Was Drugged, Raped at 15: ‘I Have Visions Of Him On Top Of Me’

American socialite Paris Hilton has opened up about a traumatic moment from her teen years. The 42-year-old reality star and DJ claimed she was drugged and raped at age 15 after she and her friends met a group of guys at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles, reports People magazine. “We would go there almost every weekend,” Hilton told Glamour UK. “That was our favorite thing to do and these (older) guys would always just be hanging around the stores… we’d talk to them, give them our beeper numbers.”

Paris Hilton Recalls Being Raped at The Age of 15

Paris Hilton claimed the men invited her and her friend back to their house, where the group drank “these berry wine coolers”. “I didn’t drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy,” she said, quoted by People. “I don’t know what he put in there, I’m assuming it was a roofie”.

You may like to read

Paris Hilton said she woke up a few hours later and immediately knew what had happened. “I remembered it,” she explained. “I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear.”

“This was something that I had blocked out from my memory, but after hearing the story from other survivors, I started having flashbacks,” she told the publication. “Late at night, staff members would come in and take certain girls and bring them into this room.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.