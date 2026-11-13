Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: A little gossip, a little romance and plenty of Pankaj Tripathi magic

Can the arrival of a new house manager turn a middle-aged bachelor’s otherwise quiet and predictable life into a delightful romantic comedy of errors?

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Parivaarik ManuRanjan Movie Review

New Delhi: In an age of situationships and ghosting, Varun V. Sharma’s Parivarik ManuRanjan beautifully portrays the purest form of love, where respect and understanding create the foundation of a relationship. The movie weaves together companionship, unexpected romance, and neighbourhood gossip through a lighthearted narrative that finds its strength in simple humour and engaging performances.

Review:

Rajan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi) is an unmarried man who lives alone in his large ancestral home in Lucknow and manages everything on his own until Helan (Aditi Rao Hydari) arrives to oversee the property as a housekeeper. Helan seamlessly assumes charge of the household, tending to every need of Ranjan Dubey with remarkable efficiency and attentiveness. However, given Dubey’s bachelorhood and his search for a life partner, Helan’s presence in his home soon becomes a subject of considerable curiosity and speculation, raising eyebrows not only within the social circles but also among his own family members.

Over time, Dubey begins to develop feelings for Helan. Here, director Sharma did an exceptional job of capturing the innocence, subtle shyness, and hesitation that characterise the nascent stages of a romantic relationship. He also perfectly portrays the tinge of jealousy that surfaces when a woman sees another woman attempting to get close to her man.

Everything was going well until the cops arrived at Dubey’s doorstep. Why did they show up? For that, you’ll have to watch Parivarik ManuRanjan.

Acting:

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari played their respective roles to the best of their abilities. Tripathi, with his flawless dialogue delivery and subtle acting skills, will keep you glued to your seat. Hydari, on the other hand, brings grace and charm to Helen. She portrayed her character beautifully and successfully managed to build an appealing chemistry with Pankaj Tripathi.

Supporting Cast:

The supporting cast adds a familiar warmth to the narrative. Sunita Rajwar effortlessly slips into the role of the neighbourhood busybody. Her presence evokes fond memories of her performances in Gullak and Panchayat, adding a touch of familiarity and charm to this Lucknow-set story.

While the film largely revolves around its lead pair, there are moments when the supporting characters add colour and texture to the proceedings. Pankaj Tripathi, in particular, is a delight to watch as he explores a performance reminiscent of the understated, naturalistic charm associated with Amol Palekar.

The narrative takes its time to unfold, allowing the characters and their world to find their rhythm.

Though the storytelling could have benefited from greater energy and tighter pacing, the film has its moments, particularly in the performances of its lead actors. Ultimately, it offers an opportunity to see Pankaj Tripathi in a different shade, showcasing yet another facet of his versatility.

Coming to the music, it promises to strike an emotional chord, especially ‘Yaad Tu Aaya’ by Jubin Nautiyal and Aseem Trivedi. There is also a remixed version of ‘Chaap Tilak’. Though beautifully crafted, the song could have been placed in a different, more appropriate situation.

Verdict:

Parivarik ManuRanjan is a feel-good family entertainer. The movie promises to win you over with its simplicity, understated humour and engaging performances. The highlight of the movie is Pankaj Tripathi and his fresh on-screen pairing with Aditi, which adds to the film’s appeal. Though the narrative follows a familiar trajectory, its easy-going charm and lighthearted moments make for an enjoyable viewing experience. A pleasant watch for those seeking wholesome family entertainment.

Rating: 3.5/5