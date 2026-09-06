Parmish Verma confirms divorce after 5 years of marriage with Geet Grewal amid trolling over Harman Brar: ‘Weakness disguised…’

Parmish Verma has confirmed that his marriage to Geet Grewal has ended. The singer also responded to the attention around his personal life with a pointed message on social media.

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Parmish Verma breaks silence on divorce from Geet Grewal (PC: Instagram)

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma has addressed a major change in his personal life after months of attention around his relationship status. The singer has confirmed that his marriage has come to an end after five years. His statement comes at a time when he has also been facing online criticism over his reported relationship with actress and model Harman Brar. Rather than staying silent about the trolling, Parmish shared a strongly worded message on social media. He spoke about dealing with personal struggles on his own and explained why he does not want public opinion to define the choices he has made in his life.

Parmish Verma confirms divorce from Geet Grewal

Parmish Verma has confirmed his divorce from Geet Grewal, also known as Guneet Grewal. The couple got married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Canada on October 19, 2021. Their marriage has now ended after five years. The singer has not revealed the specific reason behind their separation. His confirmation comes amid increased discussion about his personal life following rumours surrounding Harman Brar.

Singer addresses the trolling

Parmish responded to the criticism through an Instagram Story. He spoke about how men can sometimes become an easy target when public opinion turns against them. He said people can simplify complicated situations and place blame on one person while allowing others to feel morally superior.

He also reflected on a difficult period in his own life. Parmish said that when he was struggling nobody came forward to help him and that he had to deal with his pain and its consequences himself. His message focused on personal responsibility and moving forward rather than giving details about the circumstances of his divorce.

What Parmish said about Harman Brar

The singer also addressed the discussion around his reported relationship with Harman Brar. He said that he has the discipline to respect his ex-wife, respect the woman in his life today, and never confuse bitterness with masculinity.

He added that what isn’t manhood is weakness disguised as virtue, becoming a “weasel in a mob,” feeding an agenda for attention and money, and calling cowardice morality.He criticised what he described as people joining a public mob for attention and then presenting that behaviour as morality.

Parmish Verma and Harman Brar’s relationship rumours

Rumours about Parmish and Harman gained momentum after the two appeared together in several social media posts. The singer has shared cosy pictures and mirror selfies with her and also posted a birthday message referring to her as “Love”. Harman Brar has also been associated with Parmish through his music video Dekhi Ja. Their social media appearances have since attracted considerable attention with fans and followers speculating about their relationship.

Why Parmish’s statement has drawn attention

Parmish has chosen to speak about the trolling but has not gone into detail about why his marriage ended. His message instead focused on his personal journey and the way he has dealt with difficult moments. For now the singer appears determined to keep the details of his divorce private while responding to the public reaction surrounding his personal life.