Parmish Verma stops concert after spotting crying baby, slams parents for leaving child alone while making reels: ‘Responsible bano’

Parmish Verma's live performance took an unexpected turn when he noticed a distressed child in the crowd. The singer paused show to address the situation, earning praise from many attendees and online users.

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Parmish Verma halts concert after spotting crying baby (PC: Twitter)

A live music event in Rajasthan recently turned into an important lesson on child safety after Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma noticed something unusual in the middle of his performance. While thousands of fans were enjoying the concert and recording videos on their phones, a small child was reportedly found crying alone near the stage area. What happened next quickly caught everyone’s attention. Instead of continuing the show, Parmish chose to stop the performance and address the situation immediately. His reaction has since gone viral online, with many praising him for putting a child’s safety ahead of entertainment.

What happened during the concert?

The incident took place during a musical event held at Ramlila Maidan in Sri Ganganagar under the “Kick the Drugs-Pickup Sports” campaign. Parmish Verma was performing live when security personnel noticed a young child crying unattended near the stage.

Read more: Punjabi Hottie Sonam Bajwa Will Make Your Jaws Drop in Grey Crop Top And Ripped Denim in Her Latest Sultry Picture

With a large crowd gathered and loud music playing, the security team decided to act quickly. To avoid any possible danger, they picked up the child and brought him onto the stage. Parmish appeared surprised when he saw the frightened infant but immediately tried to comfort the child before asking the audience where the child’s parents were.

Parmish Verma questions the child’s guardian

After pausing the concert, Parmish asked the management team where the child had been found. Audience members then pointed towards a woman who claimed the child was hers. According to people present at the venue, the woman had reportedly placed the child on the ramp near the stage while trying to take photos and record reels of the performance. Once she saw the child on stage with Parmish, she rushed forward to claim him.

Addressing her publicly, Parmish said, “Please have some mercy. A child is not a prop for a photoshoot. Don’t bring them into such huge crowds like this. Be a little wiser.” He also told the caregiver, “Be responsible yaar. Respect life a little.” His comments received loud support from many audience members who agreed that child safety should always come first.

See viral video from Parmish Verma’s concert here

Parmish Verma spotted & safely picked up an unattended kid near the stage while the mom was busy taking reels in the crowd. Social media validation is endangering kids more than AI. pic.twitter.com/WebLdXtXUs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 19, 2026

Fans praise Parmish Verma’s response

After videos from the concert surfaced online, many fans praised Parmish for handling the situation responsibly. Social media users appreciated that he stopped the performance and focused on ensuring the child’s safety. The incident has also sparked wider discussions about parenting at crowded public events and whether very young children should be brought to large concerts.

Parmish Verma’s Shera India Tour 2026

The singer is currently touring the country as part of his Shera India Tour 2026. The eight-city tour was launched to celebrate the release of his Punjabi action drama film Shera. The tour began in Ludhiana on May 30 and includes performances across Jaipur, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Goa, Pune, Jodhpur and Hyderabad. Fans attending the shows can enjoy live renditions of popular songs such as Aam Jahe Munde, Rubicon Drill, No Reason and War of Shera.