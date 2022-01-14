Mumbai: Police investigations reveals that Film producer Parag Sanghvi has no role in the cheating case involving Kamala Land mark, 47th Magistrate Court gives him a clean chit. While granting bail court observed “it appears from the police papers and charge sheet that main accused Jitendra Jain was released on bail on October 2019. Other accused Jitendra Jain is also on bail. Even the charge sheet came to be filed against remaining accused, therefore there is no question of tampering or hampering the prosecution evidence.” Parag was arrested in connection with a housing fraud case in Mumbai. He was sent to judicial custody on December 22. Parag is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alumbra Entertainment private limited. He has been the producers of big Bollywood films like Partner, Bhoot Returns and The Attacks of 26/11.Also Read - Bollywood Producer Parag Sanghvi Arrested in Housing Fraud Case- Deets Inside

"Our contention was that Parag is neither a director or partner in Kamla group. In the lease agreement (of alumbra ) no where Parag's signature is there. The Kamla group later sold the same premises to another party. So fraud was committed buy Kamla developers and Parag has no role", said the investigation officer in his police report, he also added that the complainant does not even know Parag Sanghavi and has never met him. It was further revealed that Parag Sanghvi's name was not even there in the FIR which was filled in 2016.

The court observed that the entire transaction was done by the 3 accused Jitendra Jain, Jinendra Jain and Ketan shah and Parag Sanghvi has not been part of this deal nor has he signed any document.