Parul Gulati reacts to Karan Aujla cheating buzz, says singer is ‘the greenest flag’ – Watch

As cheating allegations against Punjabi singer Karan Aujla sparked chatter on social media, actor Parul Gulati has stepped in to defend him publicly. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actor shared a video on Instagram, calling the claims “baseless” and questioning the intent behind the accusations made by Ms Gori. Her strong reaction has added a new twist to a controversy that has been unfolding online for days.

What did Parul Gulati say about the allegations?

In her video, Parul addressed Ms Gori directly and expressed disbelief over the claims. Without mincing words, she said, “So listen Ms Gori, you didn’t know he was married? You don’t have Google? I’m going to call your post absolutely BS.” She went on to suggest that the allegations appeared to be driven by the need for attention, adding that using a popular name like Karan Aujla’s was an easy way to gain views and traction online.

Parul made it clear that she found the accusations unconvincing and unfair, especially given the lack of solid proof. According to her, such claims harm reputations and should not be taken lightly.

Did her personal experience affect her stand?

Interestingly, Parul also spoke about her own brief disappointment with Aujla, revealing that he had unfollowed her on Instagram at one point. However, she clarified that this personal incident did not influence her opinion in the current matter. “Whatever happened with me was wrong, and I still hate him for unfollowing me,” she said candidly, before adding that her respect for him as an artist remains unchanged.

Despite that, she described Aujla as “the greenest flag,” a phrase she repeated both in her video and Instagram post, highlighting what she believes is his respectful and loyal behaviour.

Why does Parul admire Karan Aujla?

Parul shared that she has been a long-time admirer of Aujla’s music, crediting her boyfriend for introducing her to his songs. “I don’t know him personally, but I have been an Aujla paglu. Thanks to my boyfriend, I know all his songs, all his lyrics,” she said, underlining her connection to his work rather than his personal life.

She also recalled meeting the singer at one of his live shows, where he noticed her and waved. Excited by the moment, she approached him to say hello, an interaction that was quietly recorded by a friend.

What about the Instagram chats and unfollow episode?

Parul posted screenshots of her Instagram conversation with Aujla, where he appreciated her hair brand and she expressed her admiration for his music. She revealed that she followed him after their meeting, but later noticed that he had unfollowed her. Instead of taking offence now, she saw it as a sign of his commitment, saying, “This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything.”

How did Karan Aujla’s wife react?

Amid the noise, Karan Aujla’s wife Palak, quietly shut down the rumours by sharing a photo of the couple embracing on social media. The simple post spoke volumes and was widely seen as a clear response to the cheating claims linking the singer to a US-based artist.

For now, Parul Gulati’s outspoken support and Palak’s calm gesture seem to have shifted the narrative, reminding many to be cautious before believing unverified online allegations.