Parul Gulati reveals Kapil Sharma’s off-screen personality; calls him fun, inspiring, and full of childlike energy on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 sets

Parul Gulati, who stars alongside Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, recently opened up about what it’s like to work with the superstar comedian behind the scenes. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Parul called Kapil “a fun person” and said being around him was inspiring, especially for someone stepping into films for the first time.

“It’s just working with somebody who’s really achieved something in his life. I was constantly looking for inspiration or something to learn from him,” she shared. Parul described observing Kapil’s work closely throughout the shoot and learning from his resilience. “What I learned is that you may fall, but you can always get up again. You’re always hopeful,” she said.

Childlike energy on set

Parul also highlighted Kapil’s childlike personality and full immersion in his work. “It was my first film, so I was observing these little things,” she said, noting that his genuine belief in what he does left a lasting impression. Curious about how Kapil rose from performing with other comedians to headlining his own show and then transitioning into films, Parul asked him about it. His advice was simple: “Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Off-screen fun and surprises

Kapil, it turns out, is as funny off-camera as he is on screen. “He’s funny situationally. He finds jokes in moments and then laughs at them himself, and his laugh is so contagious that you end up laughing too,” Parul said. Yet, he can also be surprisingly reserved. “If you don’t know him, he won’t just start a conversation. For a few days, I wasn’t sure if I could just go up and talk to him,” she added.

When asked about a particularly memorable moment, Parul said there wasn’t one single incident. “It was a big ensemble, and everyone was doing their own thing. But for me, asking him that one question felt like the first real conversation I had with him,” she said, summing up the experience as warm, motivating, and quietly memorable.

The film’s journey

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, featuring Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, and Tridha Choudhury, released in theatres on December 12, 2025. The film faced stiff competition from Dhurandhar and earned a modest Rs 16 crore worldwide. Plans for a re-release in January 2026 were in motion but are now on hold due to screen allocation issues, leaving the comedy’s theatrical future uncertain.