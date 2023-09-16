Home

Pashmina Roshan Bagged Her Second Film Opposite Tiger Shroff, Co-starring Sara Ali Khan? Deets Inside

Tiger Shroff is roped in for three-films with Vashu Bhagnani’s production. After Ganpath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No 1 is the actor's third collaboration.

Pashmina Roshan will be next seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister, Pashmina Roshan is awaiting her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. However, rumours are rife that she has already bagged her second venture. Interestingly, the actress will share screen space with Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff. Though details about the Tiger Shroff starrer film have been kept under wraps, it would be interesting for fans to see the fresh pair on-screen exuding love and romance. Also, it is learned that the action-drama is titled Hero No 1, starring two female leads – Pashmina Roshan and Sara Ali Khan. Tiger Shroff is roped in for three films under Vashu Bhagnani’s production. After Ganpath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No 1 is their third collaboration, which gives a hint that this could be Tiger’s final project with Vashu Bhagnani.

About The Film

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the project stars Sara Ali Khan and Pashmina Roshan as the leading ladies opposite Tiger Shroff. Pashmina will be seen playing Tiger Shroff’s primary love interest in the film. Quoting a source, the report added that it is an action-drama film with a dash of science.

Well, now, fans must be curious to know whether the film is a sequel of the 1997 release. Clearing the air, the source further informed that despite the name, the film is ‘neither a remake nor a sequel’ of the original comedy classic starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Adding further to the anticipation of fans, the source said that the film directed by Jagan Shakti, who also helmed Mission Mangal, is expected to go on floors early next year. Although the shoot will begin in January 2024, Tiger Shroff has already shot an action sequence while Sara Ali Khan and Pashmina Roshan will join him only next year.

Pashmina Roshan And Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Work

Apart from the Tiger Shroff starrer Hero No 1, Pashmina Roshan will also be seen in Nipun Dharmadhikari directorial Ishq Vishk Rebound, alongside Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Ashish Singh. The tale revolves around the lives of four young people who get entangled in a web of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger Shroff’s professional commitments, the actor has a lot on his plate. From the action thriller Baaghi 4 to a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again. The Baagi actor also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

