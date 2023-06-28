Pasoori Nu: Arijit Singh Got THIS Much Fees For Remaking Pakistani Song

Home

Pasuri Nu Controversy: The Bollywood remake of the popular Coke Studio Pakistani song Pasoori has recently caused a stir on social media, with fans from both India and Pakistan engaging in a heated de

Pasuri Nu Controversy: The Bollywood remake of the popular Coke Studio Pakistani song Pasoori has recently caused a stir on social media, with fans from both India and Pakistan engaging in a heated debate. T-Series released the Indian version titled Pasoori Nu, featuring the acclaimed singer Arijit Singh alongside Tulsi Kumar for the upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha. While the remake received mixed reactions, with some Pakistani fans accusing Bollywood of appropriating iconic material, it also brought attention to Arijit Singh’s involvement and his contribution to the project. Arijit Singh, renowned for his soulful renditions, has garnered a massive global following. He has reportedly charged a fee that comes in the normal bracket.

Arijit Singh’s Fees For Pasoori Nu Song

Arijit Singh reportedly charges around Rs 15 lakh per song and for Pasoori Nu, he has charged around this much only. However, the exact amount is not disclosed.

Arijit Singh Breaks Silence on Pasoori Nu Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, Arijit Singh’s unverified Twitter account made a tweet that quickly went viral. He said, “It’s important we speak about this as makers need to understand that we feel terrible when a song is been tweaked around for no reason. I have been waiting for this. so glad that God has manifested this for me some people should really think back before making it. Well, there is one more remake coming will wait for the reaction for the next remake and I pray that the makers understand what’s needed and what’s not”.

A social media user questioned Arijit’s decision to work on the Hindi remake of Pasoori, he revealed an inspiring motivation behind his choice. The singer wrote, “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for underprivileged.”

This revelation shed light on Arijit Singh’s philanthropic gesture and his commitment to supporting education for underprivileged children. By aligning himself with the project, he not only lent his exceptional voice but also secured resources to establish a school for those in need.

