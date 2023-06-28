Pasoori Nu Remake: Shoaib Akhtar’s Hilarious Reaction to Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Leaves Fans Divided

Home

Entertainment

Pasoori Nu Remake: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's Hilarious Reaction to Satyaprem Ki Katha Song 'Pasoori Nu' Will Make you go ROFL. Check the tweet here!

The remake of the immensely popular Coke Studio Pakistani song, ‘Pasoori,’ has ignited a passionate debate among fans from both India and Pakistan on social media platforms. T-Series, one of India’s leading music labels, unveiled the Indian version titled Pasoori Nu as part of the upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha, featuring vocals by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. However, the reactions to the remake have been met with mixed emotions, not only from Indian fans but also from Pakistani audiences.

On Tuesday, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his amusement on Twitter, stating, “Aye ki pasoori paayi ay” (What is this disaster).

Aye ki pasoori paayi ay. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 27, 2023



His tweet quickly gained traction, receiving thousands of likes and retweets. One user concurred with his sentiments, commenting, “Beraa ghark kr k rkh dea” (They have ruined it). Another person criticised, saying, “Pasoori ruined by T-Series as usual,” while another user added, “Another day, another humiliation for T-series.”

The original Pasoori song, sung by Ali Sethi, had achieved international fame the previous year, blending poetic traditions with contemporary beats and contributing to the rising popularity of the Pakistani singer. Pasoori is a Punjabi track that literally translates to “difficult mess”.

As the controversy continues to unfold on social media, fans from both countries engage in passionate discussions and share hilarious memes on the social media platform. Here are a few of them that you cannot miss!

Pakistanis to Bhushan Kumar after listening to newer version of #Pasoori pic.twitter.com/gmT02x4v9g — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) June 26, 2023

Each time India destroyes a Pakistani song

Me b like😤:#Pasoori pic.twitter.com/52P6FLu5PJ — Aye😴a (@a_misfit_here) June 26, 2023

What do you think of Pasoori remake? Let us know in the comment section below.

