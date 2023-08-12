Home

Ali Sethi Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With New York-Based Painter Salman Toor

Ali Sethi rose to fame as a novelist with his novel, The Wish Maker that was published in 2009. Later in 2012, he featured in Mira Nair’s film, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, with 'Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho’ song.

Ali Sethi who is known worldwide for his chartbuster song Pasoori. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, who is known worldwide for his chartbuster song Pasoori, has finally broken silence after his wedding rumours surfaced on social media. It was widely speculated that Sethi had tied the knot with New York-based painter Salman Toor. Ali Sethi is one of the few Pakistani singers who openly came out as gay. For the unversed, Ali Sethi and Salman Toor have been close friends for a long time now since they met each other during an art class at Lahore’s Aitchison College.

Ali Sethi Clarifies Wedding Rumours

After several unverified reports claimed that Ali Sethi got married to Salman Toor in an intimate wedding ceremony in New York, the singer today clarified on Instagram stories that he is not married. A day earlier, many on social media congratulated the duo, while some irked on the reports.

He wrote, “I am not married. I don’t know who started the rumour. But maybe they should help market my new release.”

Wishes Poured In For Ali Sethi And Salma Toor On X

After rumours spread like wildfire, netizens took to Twitter – rebranded as X – and congratulated the duo for a new beginning. A person wrote, “If true, then congratulations and good luck to Ali Sethi and Salman Toor. Mullah minds please let them live on their choice.”

If true then congratulations & Good luck to Ali Sethi & Salman Toor on 💍 Mullah minds please let them live on their choice 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tiiA7JbbNQ — Shahzad Shafi (@ShahzadShafi007) August 10, 2023

Another comment read, “It’s your life, Ali Sethi. Live the way you want to.”

It’s your life Ali Sethi. Live the way you want to… pic.twitter.com/534Guda9eu — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) August 10, 2023



“OMG! Salman Toor got married to Ali Sethi? Big day for people whose entire personality is this painting,” shared a user.

omg salman toor got married to ali sethi? big day for people whose entire personality is this painting pic.twitter.com/xtJbFGYCXe — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) August 11, 2023

About Ali Sethi

Other than this, in 2015, he became a part of Coke Studio Pakistan with the Punjabi folk song Umraan Langiyaan. The Pasoori fame is also known for his other popular songs like Chandni Raat and Ranjish Hi Sahi among others.

Salman Toor spoke about Ali Sethi

While speaking to The New Yorker in a 2022 interview, Salman expressed that he knew he had found the person he wanted to be with for good.

Salman also shared that he tried telling his parents about being gay when he was 15 years old but they didn’t accept it. He also revealed that his parents eventually came to terms with his sexuality, more with tolerance than with understanding.

