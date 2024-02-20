Home

Pathaan 2 Confirmed? Shah Rukh Khan to Start Filming For Action-Thriller’s Sequel in 2024

Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra shook hands for the sequel of action-thriller. King Khan will start filming for Pathaan 2 by the end of 2024.

Pathaan 2: Good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans! After winning us all over again with his chiselled body and washboard abs in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan.’ Shah Rukh Khan would play Pathaan again in a follow-up and SRKians cannot keep calm. The movie is expected to begin production later this year. Pinkvilla was informed by a source that Shah Rukh and Aditya have reached a consensus on the screenplay for Pathaan 2. It is stated that the events of the sequel occurred prior to the events of Tiger vs. Pathaan. The action-thriller is supposed to provide the foundation for the historic Salman Khan vs. Shah Rukh Khan fight in Tiger vs. Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan Returns With Action-Thriller Pathaan 2?

A source close to Pinkvilla told the portal, “This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline – Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”

Aditya Chopra directly collaborated on the script with his crew, laying the groundwork for larger confrontations in Pathaan 2 that may eventually lead to further espionage flicks under the YRF label reported the same portal. The source further revealed, “Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”

For those who are unaware, Yash Raj Films is reportedly planning a major on-screen confrontation between its two greatest spies, Pathaan and Tiger, portrayed by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively, following the mega-blockbuster success of the latter’s film. However, Salman’s Tiger 3‘s poor box office performance severely hurt their grand scheme. Reports that YRF had postponed Tiger vs. Pathaan soon began to surface.

