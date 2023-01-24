Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Advance Booking: SRK’s Spy-Thriller Beats War, To Beat Varisu And Thunivu Collection?

Pathaan Advance Booking: SRK’s Spy-Thriller Beats War, To Beat Varisu And Thunivu Collection?

Pathaan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming espionage-thriller has surpassed Hrithik Roshan's War even before its release. - Check report

Pathaan Advance Booking: SRK's Spy-Thriller Beats War, To Beat Varisu And Thunivu Collection?

Pathaan Gets 12A Certificate From British Censor Board: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s espionage-thriller Pathaan releases tomorrow on January 25, 2023. The recent trade reports indicate a positive advance booking trend for the PAN India actioner. The Siddharth Anand directorial is one of the most talked about films of 2023 as it marks Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big-screen. The actor was last seen in a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy actioner Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Pathaan is making a lot of noise for its slick action and VFX shown in its trailer. SRK’s sizzling chemistry with Deepika in Besharam Rang song is also being hailed by movie buffs. The advance booking has already surpassed the record of Hrithik Roshan’s War by achieving the remarkable feat of more than 4.10 Lakh ticket sales, as reported by Bollywood Life.

PATHAAN ALL SET TO STORM TAMIL AND TELUGU MARKETS

Pathaan is also releasing in Tamil and Telugu so, the contribution of its advance sales also comes from the South market. The SRK-Deepika starrer faces stiff competition from Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. The Pongal and Sankranti releases are having a successful theatrical run, but there is enough hype around Pathaan because of Shah Rukh Khan. Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala in an interaction with India Today said that that Pathaan is getting a good release in Tamil and Telugu. He told, “If Pathaan hadn’t released, distributors would have allotted more screens for the two films (Varisu and Thunivu). Since Pathaan has Shah Rukh Khan and is releasing in Tamil, they are making accommodations to screen the film.”

PATHAAN EXPECTED TO GET DECENT OPENING DUE TO POSITIVE WORD-OF-MOUTH

Ramesh Bala further added, “Since Thunivu and Varisu have enjoyed two weeks of theatrical run, those who have watched both films will need a breather. This is where Pathaan will help. Also, Shah Rukh Khan is a star, who commands a loyal fan following in Tamil Nadu. Hence, positive word of mouth will accelerate its theatrical run.” He also pointed out, “In Nizam (Nizamabad) and Bengaluru, there are a lot of people who lap up Hindi releases. And the Hindi population in these two places is quite high as well. So, Pathaan will take a good opening. But, if the reviews are good, then the collections will gradually see an incline from January 16 onwards. Pathaan is having a mid-week release, so the collections may not be record-breaking on its first day. But, it will surely gather momentum.”

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. The film also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

For more updates on Pathaan release and advance booking, check out this space at India.com.