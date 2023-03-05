Home

Pathaan: Bangladesh Theatre Owners Threaten to Shut Cinema Halls if SRK’s Spy Actioner is Not Allowed to Release

Pathaan: Bangladesh theatre owners have threatened to shut their cinema halls if Shah Rukh Khan starrer spy actioner is not allowed to release.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer spy-action-thriller has created a box office Tsunami worldwide. The Siddharth Anand directorial seems unstoppable as it has broken the record of Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Shah Rukh and Deepika’s espionage thriller is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy-universe comprising War (2019) and Tiger 3 (2023). The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response despite threats and criticism from radical groups. However, the movie’s Bangladesh release has for long been stalled which has miffed the theatre owners in the country. Earlier, Bangladeshi actor Dipjol had said that Pathaan and other Hindi films could affect local cinema and also opined that Bollywood films are not in line with Bangladesh’s ‘social culture’.

BANGLADESHI THEATRE OWNERS DEMAND PATHAAN’S RELEASE

The owners of cinema halls and Bangladesh are protesting against Pathaan not releasing there yet and even warned of shutting down theatres one by one. The Bangladesh Motion Picture Exhibitors Association on Saturday warned that they would close down the cinema halls, as reported by Box Office Worldwide. The association’s general secretary, Awlad Hossain in a press conference told, “We have our backs against the wall.” He also stated that “Even after we got a green signal from the ministry, there was not written clearance to release it. If this goes on, you will see that the cinema halls are closing one by one.”

BANGLADESHI ACTORS FEEL BOLLYWOOD FILMS ARE VULGAR

In an interaction with Daily Star, Bangladeshi actor Dipjol, known for portraying negative roles, had spoken about the vulgarity in Bollywood films. He opined “We are trying to make quality movies to impress the audience. If Hindi films are imported, then our movies will be severely affected. In the past few months, some of our movies have done extremely well in the theatres which have helped people to come to the cinema hall. Our audience wants to see movies with their family which represents our tradition.” Dipjol further pointed out that “Their movies have many vulgar songs and scenes. They do not go with our social culture. We present a more clean and family-oriented source to our audience. We try to give moral lessons to our audience in the form of entertainment”.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

