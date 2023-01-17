Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Becomes First Film to be Shot at Frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, Read on

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Pathaan have not left any stone unturned in making Pathaan look grander than ever. Check out this interesting trivia around the film.

Pathaan movie trivia: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which is all set to be the big Republic Day release this year is made on a grand scale. The film’s team now revealed that it’s the first Indian project to have been shot at the Baikal lake in Siberia. Baikal is a frozen lake and the team of Pathaan designed some hardcore action sequences at the same location.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film features an interesting chase scene during an action sequence on the frozen lake. The glimpses of the same are also visible in the trailer which recently hit the screens to a lot of appreciation.

Speaking about choreographing the action and making sure that Pathaan remains grander than ever, Siddharth told the media, “We have ensured that we take the action in Pathaan several notches above what Indian audiences have seen in theatres. In fact, we have only shot action sequences that have never been attempted by any Indian film so far. Pathaan promises to deliver the best visual spectacle for people and we have shot a high-speed bike chase sequence on the stunning frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia!”

He added, “Every piece of equipment needed to shoot this high-risk sequence had to be shipped from Moscow which is almost about 2000 kilometers away from where we were shooting! So, this was a huge task that the production very smoothly handled. We ended up shooting the most visually stunning chase sequence on frozen ice and biting cold and I hope this sequence will make people jump off their seats because we are truly very happy with how it has shaped up.”

Pathaan is the latest film in YRF’s giant spy universe. After Salman Khan (Tiger series) and Hrithik Roshan (War), Shah Rukh Khan is a new entry into the universe that Aditya is building on an unbelievable scale. Apart from SRK, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It also has a special appearance by Salman who would be meeting his ‘Pathaan’ as ‘Tiger’ in the story. The film is releasing on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan!