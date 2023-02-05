Top Recommended Stories
Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan can’t stop, won’t stop as the film has entered Rs 400 crore club in India, making it to the biggest Indian film to cross Rs 400 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the cinemas after a hiatus of five years has been received well all across the globe. The film has crossed the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide. Meanwhile, it entered the Rs 400-crore mark in India. Pathaan continues breaking records! Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#Pathaan has made Two Records on its 2nd Saturday. Film has broke the seven Year streak of #Dangal (387 cr) & emerged Bollywood Biggest Grosser of all time in India. Also becomes First Bollywood film to enter Rs 400 cr nett club. Congratulations #SRK @yrf & Entire Team.”
#Pathaan has made Two Records on its 2nd Saturday. Film has broke the seven Year streak of #Dangal ( 387 cr) & emerged Bollywood Biggest Grosser of all time in India.
Also becomes First Bollywood film to enter ₹ 400 cr nett club.
Congratulations #SRK @yrf & Entire Team. pic.twitter.com/ZKu0bcxVw8
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 4, 2023
On day 10, Pathaan replaced Aamir Khan’s Dangal – the biggest high-grossing Bollywood film ever. Pathaan has also emerged as the biggest film from YRF’s spy universe by beating Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The Salman Khan starrer collected Rs 339 crore (net) in its lifetime run and the YRF biggie surpassed that number after its second Thursday’s collection. The other films in the universe – War (2019) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012) had collected Rs 303 crore and Rs 199 crore, respectively.
