Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan Creates History as Pathaan Becomes Biggest Bollywood Opener Ever – Check Latest Update

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan Creates History as Pathaan Becomes Biggest Bollywood Opener Ever – Check Latest Update

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Detailed Report And Latest Update: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's action entertainer has created history already. The YRF biggie has emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener ever, that too on a non-holiday.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Shah Rukh Khan Creates History, Becomes Biggest Bollywood Opener Ever - Check Latest Update

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are out to create history with their latest film. Pathaan is all set to storm the Box Office in a way that no Bollywood film could do in the recent past. The YRF actioner is looking at a mammoth collection on its opening day at the ticket window.

Pathaan has gained over Rs 50 crore from its advance booking itself and that itself is a huge number for any Hindi film on the first day. The film’s spot bookings are also terrific in India which means the Box Office collections are going to skyrocket today. The film has recorded the highest advance ever for a film in Hindi – both original or dubbed, reported the trade website Box Office India. Pathaan is the first Hindi film in history to have hit the screens with Rs 50 crore already in the pocket.

The opening day collections for the movie are going to be around Rs 60 crore. This makes Pathaan the biggest opener of all time in the Hindi belt, beating the likes of KGF 2, War, and Thugs of Hindostan (two among three are from YRF). Interestingly, the film achieved this feat on a non-holiday opening day. It’s a working Wednesday for the viewers and yet Pathaan has managed to register a giant presence at the Box Office on its first day. Come Thursday and the second day will create havoc in cinemas considering it’s a Republic Day holiday.

Pathaan has already revived the Bollywood Box Office even before the first day, first show gets over. What a tremendous feat! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!