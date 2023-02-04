Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: King Claims The Throne, Shah Rukh Khan Film Replaces Dangal as Biggest Bollywood Film

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan is the actual indisputable king today with Pathaan becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film, surpassing Dangal’s lifetime collection at the ticket window. Check the detailed report and day-wise breakup here

Pathaan Box Offcie Collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan is finally the indisputable king of Bollywood now. His latest film Pathaan has replaced Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. This is the first time that a film starring SRK has reached the top of the coveted list and it took a Bollywood film seven years to beat Dangal at the top.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, achieved the feat in a matter of 10 days. After its second Friday collection, the Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer stands at around Rs 378-380 crore (early estimate) nett which is way more than what Dangal collected in its lifetime run – Rs 374.53 crore.

CHECK THE LIST OF THE HIGHEST-GROSSING BOLLYWOOD FILMS EVER:

Pathaan: Rs 378-380 (early estimate) Dangal: Rs 374.53 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339 crore PK: Rs 337.72 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 315.49 crore

Pathaan is now looking at entering the coveted Rs 500 crore club in India. If it follows the same pace, it won’t be difficult for the film to join Baahubali 2 and become the first Hindi film in the club.

CHECK OUT THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN IN INDIA AFTER 10 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore Friday: Rs 39.25 crore Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore Monday: Rs 26.5 crore Tuesday: Rs 23 crore Wednesday: Rs 18.25 crore Thursday: Rs 15.65 crore Friday: Rs 14.50-15.50 crore (early estimate) Total: Rs 378-380 crore (early estimate)

Pathaan has also emerged as the biggest film from YRF’s spy universe by beating Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The Salman Khan starrer collected Rs 339 crore (net) in its lifetime run and the YRF biggie surpassed that number after its second Thursday’s collection. The other films in the universe – War (2019) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012) had collected Rs 303 crore and Rs 199 crore, respectively.

Also, we spoke to Pathaan’s dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala about its fantastic collections and what has primarily worked in the film’s favour in an exclusive interview. More on that later!

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!